Philippine volcano eruption forces 45,000 people to evacuate
January 13, 2020 - 17:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A volcano in the Philippines erupted for a second day on Monday, January 13, draping parts of Manila in ash, disrupting hundreds of flights and forcing schools and the stock exchange to shut, Financial Times reports.
Taal Volcano, located 100km south of Manila, first erupted on Sunday, sending a column of ash and steam up to 15km into the atmosphere. Philippine authorities evacuated more than 45,000 people from the area and warned that a big eruption could follow.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), said on Monday that alert level four (out of a possible five) remained in effect over the volcano, meaning that a “hazardous explosive eruption” was possible.
Phivolcs said the volcano had entered a period of “intense unrest” and warned people north of Taal to “guard against the effects of heavy and prolonged ashfall”. On Monday, lava began spewing out of the volcano.
Flights into Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport, 85km from Taal, were grounded overnight and more than 500 flights cancelled. By Monday afternoon, the airport’s runway had been cleared of ash, with priority given to departing flights.
Top stories
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees revealed The honors for Best Picture, directing, and writing, as well as the four acting trophies, are the standout awards of the night.
Promotion of Armenophobia “a state policy in Azerbaijan” The Artsakh Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on the 30th anniversary of the Armenian pogroms in Baku.
"Silence of the Lambs" sequel TV show lands at CBS: Variety Titled “Clarice”, the series hails from writers and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.
Croatia ratifies Armenia–EU agreement Anna Naghdalyan said Croatia has become the 18th country of the 28-member bloc to ratify the agreement.