The Queen supports Harry and Meghan’s wish for "a new life"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom has said that she and the royal family had “very constructive discussions” on Monday, January 13 regarding the future of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, and that she is "supportive" of their desire to create a new life as a young family.

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," a statement released by the Queen said.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives."

It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK, the Monarch said.

"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days," she added.

2020 had barely started when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—announced that they have made the choice to step back as senior members of the Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan will no longer receive funding through the Sovereign Grant, thereby making them members of the Royal Family with financial independence.