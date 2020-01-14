Ryanair reschedules Italy–Armenia flights for January 14
January 14, 2020 - 11:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ryanair's first-ever flights from Italy to Armenia and back have been delayed by three to four hours each, the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia revealed on Tuesday, January 14.
“Some of Italy's air traffic controllers’ associations are going on a four-hour strike on January 14 which has resulted in the cancellation of a number of flights,” the Committee said.
Ryanair flights from both Rome and Milan have thus been rescheduled and pushed back several hours.
The Committee recommends that passengers follow instructions by the Irish carrier to be updated at all times.
Armenia’s civil aviation chief Tatevik Revazian said Monday that Ryanair had initially canceled all January 14 flights to Armenia but after she contacted the airline's top managers, they decided to delay them instead.
Revazian said earlier that Armenia is expecting serious tourist flows in 2020, given the new routes starting from January.
Top stories
The paper unveiled an article about the hottest destinations for 2020 picked by travel experts, naming Armenia among them.
Armenia is 49th country to join the SPAR network, with the first supermarket opening in downtown Yerevan.
Condé Nast Traveler has described the country as "a hill-walker’s heaven in the booming Caucasus".
Sargsyan is charged with illegal acquisition and possession of weapons, as well as illegal drug circulation.
Partner news
Latest news
Foreign Policy: Turkey must stop meddling in Armenian Church affairs The article is about the Turkey's political preferences when it comes to selecting the leaders of minority groups.
Erdogan threatens to resume Syria operation “We will launch the military operation again if the ceasefire is not adhered to,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened.
Minister: Armenia’s GDP grew by at least 7.5% in 2019 Tigran Khachatryan said the industry, services, trade, construction, exports have all grown in the 11 months of 2019.
UCLA's The Promise Armenian Institute welcomes first director Karagozian is the director of the joint UCLA-Air Force Research Laboratory Collaborative Center for Aerospace Sciences.