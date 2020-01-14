Ryanair reschedules Italy–Armenia flights for January 14

Ryanair reschedules Italy–Armenia flights for January 14
January 14, 2020 - 11:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ryanair's first-ever flights from Italy to Armenia and back have been delayed by three to four hours each, the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia revealed on Tuesday, January 14.

“Some of Italy's air traffic controllers’ associations are going on a four-hour strike on January 14 which has resulted in the cancellation of a number of flights,” the Committee said.

Ryanair flights from both Rome and Milan have thus been rescheduled and pushed back several hours.

The Committee recommends that passengers follow instructions by the Irish carrier to be updated at all times.

Armenia’s civil aviation chief Tatevik Revazian said Monday that Ryanair had initially canceled all January 14 flights to Armenia but after she contacted the airline's top managers, they decided to delay them instead.

Revazian said earlier that Armenia is expecting serious tourist flows in 2020, given the new routes starting from January.

 Top stories
Armenia makes it to Financial Times's 2020 hottest destinations listArmenia makes it to Financial Times's 2020 hottest destinations list
The paper unveiled an article about the hottest destinations for 2020 picked by travel experts, naming Armenia among them.
SPAR International opens first store in ArmeniaSPAR International opens first store in Armenia
Armenia is 49th country to join the SPAR network, with the first supermarket opening in downtown Yerevan.
CN Traveller names Armenia one of best holiday destinations for 2020CN Traveller names Armenia one of best holiday destinations for 2020
Condé Nast Traveler has described the country as "a hill-walker’s heaven in the booming Caucasus".
Armenia ex-President's nephew detainedArmenia ex-President's nephew detained
Sargsyan is charged with illegal acquisition and possession of weapons, as well as illegal drug circulation.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Forbes: Yerevan is a jewel for travel, food and wine
Wizz Air could start flying to Armenia soon
Armenia's Zvartnots hits 3 million passenger milestone in 2019
Armenians feel as safe as the Swiss, new Gallup poll says
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Foreign Policy: Turkey must stop meddling in Armenian Church affairs The article is about the Turkey's political preferences when it comes to selecting the leaders of minority groups.
Erdogan threatens to resume Syria operation “We will launch the military operation again if the ceasefire is not adhered to,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened.
Minister: Armenia’s GDP grew by at least 7.5% in 2019 Tigran Khachatryan said the industry, services, trade, construction, exports have all grown in the 11 months of 2019.
UCLA's The Promise Armenian Institute welcomes first director Karagozian is the director of the joint UCLA-Air Force Research Laboratory Collaborative Center for Aerospace Sciences.