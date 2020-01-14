Ryanair reschedules Italy–Armenia flights for January 14

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ryanair's first-ever flights from Italy to Armenia and back have been delayed by three to four hours each, the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia revealed on Tuesday, January 14.

“Some of Italy's air traffic controllers’ associations are going on a four-hour strike on January 14 which has resulted in the cancellation of a number of flights,” the Committee said.

Ryanair flights from both Rome and Milan have thus been rescheduled and pushed back several hours.

The Committee recommends that passengers follow instructions by the Irish carrier to be updated at all times.

Armenia’s civil aviation chief Tatevik Revazian said Monday that Ryanair had initially canceled all January 14 flights to Armenia but after she contacted the airline's top managers, they decided to delay them instead.

Revazian said earlier that Armenia is expecting serious tourist flows in 2020, given the new routes starting from January.