Syrian air defenses reportedly activated at key airbase in Homs

January 15, 2020 - 11:23 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian air defenses were reportedly activated at the T-4 Military Airport in eastern Homs on Tuesday, January 14 evening, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to preliminary reports, the Syrian military activated their air defenses after “hostile missiles” targeted this key installation in eastern Homs.

The T-4 Airport houses both Russian and Iranian troops; it has also been targeted by the Israeli Armed Forces on a number of occasions in the past two years.

Photo. Reuters
