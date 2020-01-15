Syrian air defenses reportedly activated at key airbase in Homs
January 15, 2020 - 11:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian air defenses were reportedly activated at the T-4 Military Airport in eastern Homs on Tuesday, January 14 evening, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to preliminary reports, the Syrian military activated their air defenses after “hostile missiles” targeted this key installation in eastern Homs.
The T-4 Airport houses both Russian and Iranian troops; it has also been targeted by the Israeli Armed Forces on a number of occasions in the past two years.
Photo. Reuters
