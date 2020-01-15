Women and Business: Armenia ranks 69th among 190 countries in new study
January 15, 2020 - 15:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The study Women, Business and the Law 2020 by the World Bank is out now, and Armenia ranks 69th among 190 countries with an overall score of 82.5.
The paper tracks how laws affect women at different stages in their working lives and focusing on those laws applicable in the main business city. It covers reforms in eight areas that are associated with women’s economic empowerment, conducted from June 2017 to September 2019.
The report looks at the fundamental freedoms of women in business through data points clustered in 8 indicators: Mobility, Workplace, Pay, Marriage, Parenthood, Entrepreneurship, Assets, and Pension.
The World Bank says Armenia is among the six economies in Europe and Central Asia that enacted five reforms or changed laws to reduce opportunities.
The country, in particular, enacted legislation protecting women from domestic violence.
Neighboring Georgia, meanwhile, ranks the 55th with a score of 85.6, while Azerbaijan lags behind at 92nd with a score of 78.8.
