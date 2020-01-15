Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev resigns
January 15, 2020 - 17:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, January 15, TASS reports.
Putin thanked members of the government for collaboration, "although not everything worked out," he said, according to RIA Novosti.
The Russian leader also said that he will meet each member of the Cabinet in the near future and asked them to continue fulfilling their duties for now.
Also, the President revealed plans to create a position of a deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia.
Putin is planning a referendum to approve major changes to Russia’s constitution.
His 20-year rule will end when his presidential term expires in 2024.
