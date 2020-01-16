Turkey says starting Libya troop deployment
January 16, 2020 - 17:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey is beginning to send troops into Libya in support of Fayez al-Sarraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, January 16, days before a summit in Berlin which will address the Libyan conflict, Asharq AL-awsat reports.
Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey will continue to use all diplomatic and military means to ensure stability to its south, including in Libya.
Erdogan is due to meet leaders of Germany, Russia, Britain and Italy on Sunday to discuss the conflict.
He also said Turkey would start granting licenses for exploration and drilling in the eastern Mediterranean in 2020, in accord with a widely-deplored maritime agreement with the GNA.
He said Turkey's Oruc Reis ship would begin seismic activities in the region.
Top stories
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian serviceman wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border shooting Private Artur Mezhlumyan got the shrapnel wound on Wednesday, January 15 evening, the Defense Ministry said.
India to welcome first Armenian Armath engineering laboratory The first Armenian Armath engineering laboratory will open in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, in early February.
Wikipedia is back online in Turkey after three-year ban The ban was lifted and access to resumed hours after Turkey's Official Gazette reported details of a ruling.
FM: Premature to talk about meeting of Armenian, Azeri leaders Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia has never attempted to protract the process.