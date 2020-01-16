Turkey says starting Libya troop deployment

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey is beginning to send troops into Libya in support of Fayez al-Sarraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, January 16, days before a summit in Berlin which will address the Libyan conflict, Asharq AL-awsat reports.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey will continue to use all diplomatic and military means to ensure stability to its south, including in Libya.

Erdogan is due to meet leaders of Germany, Russia, Britain and Italy on Sunday to discuss the conflict.

He also said Turkey would start granting licenses for exploration and drilling in the eastern Mediterranean in 2020, in accord with a widely-deplored maritime agreement with the GNA.

He said Turkey's Oruc Reis ship would begin seismic activities in the region.