Armenia says ready to boost cooperation with OSCE
January 17, 2020 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Permanent Representative of Armenia to the OSCE Armen Papikyan has said that Yerevan is ready to further strengthen its cooperation with the Organization.
Papikyan, who was addressing the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday, January 16, lauded the recent visit by the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, George Tsereteli, to Armenia.
"Among other issues, your visit provided a good opportunity for outlining the avenues of cooperation with the Armenian Parliament in general, and with the Delegation of Armenia to the OSCE PA in particular," said the envoy.
"It was also extremely useful in terms of strengthening the existing dialogue with the Government of Armenia. Details of democratic processes taking place in my country, national reform agenda, Armenia-OSCE wide range of cooperation, as well as issues pertaining to regional peace and stability, including those related to the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs format were discussed. It was also an appropriate occasion to once again express overall satisfaction with and support to the efforts of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs."
Papikyan said Armenia values the balanced and tailor-made approach of the Parliamentary Assembly with regards to different conflicts and crisis situations in the OSCE area.
"Armenia is ready to further strengthen its cooperation with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and contribute to the democratic processes in the OSCE area by way of presenting its national experience of democratic transition," the ambassador said.
