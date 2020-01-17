Second Chinese person dies from mystery virus
January 17, 2020 - 12:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A second person has died in China from a mystery virus that has stricken dozens and appeared in two other Asian countries, officials said late on Thursday, january 16, Al Jazeera reports.
The news comes as Thailand reported on Friday that a second Chinese national has been found to be infected of the mystery virus.
In China, local authorities said a 69-year-old man died on Wednesday in Wuhan, the central Chinese city believed to be the epicentre of the outbreak of the virus traced from the same family as the deadly SARS pathogen.
The outbreak has caused alarm because of the link with SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed 349 people in mainland China and another 299 in Hong Kong in 2002-2003.
At least 41 people have been hit with pneumonia linked to the new virus in China.
Top stories
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian Genocide survivor dies in Canada at age 104 Papazian was born in Turkey, in the Ionia district of Samsun by the Black Sea in 1915. She never knew her parents.
VivaCell-MTS, Fuller Center share joy of new homes in rural Armenia VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center for Housing Armenia have teamed up to solve the housing problem in villages.
Armenia says ready to boost cooperation with OSCE Armenia values the balanced approach of the Parliamentary Assembly with regards to different conflicts, the envoy said.
Egypt inaugurates largest military base in Middle East The 150,000-acre Berniceis located on the Red Sea coast along Egypt’s southern borders.