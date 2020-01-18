EU considerably cuts pre-accession aid to Turkey by 75%
January 18, 2020 - 16:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union has cut pre-accession aid to Turkey by 75%, according to a letter sent to the European Parliament by EU foreign affairs commissioner Josep Borrell and seen by the Essen-based Funke Mediengruppe, Deutsche Welle reports.
Turkey will now only receive €168 million ($186 million) of which €150 million will be spent on strengthening democracy and rule of law. The rest is earmarked for rural development.
Borrell justified the cut by saying it was in response to Turkey's decision to stage a military operation in northeastern Syria and conduct unauthorized gas drilling off the coast of Cyprus.
Comprising part of a controversial multi-billion-euro package to block refugees from seeking sanctuary in Europe, Brussels agreed to fast-track accession talks for Turkey in 2016.
However, the accession process has stalled due to Turkey's growing authoritarianism spearheaded by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The cut in aid, however, doesn't affect the €3.5 billion euros offered to Turkey as part of a larger EU deal to prevent refugees from reaching European shores.
Top stories
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
Viva-MTS unveils Viber Stickers service for subscribers Viva-MTS subscribers need an active Internet service and active “Viber” account installed from PlayStore or AppStore.
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian "have a net worth of $189 mln" When he was just 22, Ohanian cofounded the social-media platform Reddit with his friend Steve Huffman
Slain Armenian editor's office opens as memorial in Istanbul The Hrant Dink Foundation -- founded after his murder -- turned the building into the 23.5 Hrant Dink Site of Memory.
Armenia's Tumo opening creative technologies center in Berlin The Center said in a Facebook post that the official contract signing ceremony for TUMO Berlin will be held in Yerevan.