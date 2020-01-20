Axios: Trump to roll out new rule cracking down on "birth tourism"

Axios: Trump to roll out new rule cracking down on
January 20, 2020 - 12:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The administration of the U.S. President Donald Trump has a new target on the immigration front — pregnant women visiting from other countries — with plans to roll out a new rule cracking down on "birth tourism," Axios cited three administration officials as saying.

Trump has threatened to end birthright citizenship and railed against immigrant "anchor babies". The new rule would be one of the first tangible steps to test how much legal authority the administration has to prevent foreigners from taking advantage of the 14th Amendment's protection of citizenship for anyone born in the U.S.

"This change is intended to address the national security and law enforcement risks associated with birth tourism, including criminal activity associated with the birth tourism industry," a State Department official said.

The regulation is also part of the administration's broader efforts to intensify the vetting process for visas, according to another senior administration official.

"Birth tourists" often come to the U.S. from China, Russia and Nigeria, according to the AP.

There's no official count of babies born to foreign visitors in the U.S., while the immigration restrictionist group Center for Immigration Studies — which has close ties to Trump administration immigration officials — puts estimates at around 33,000 every year.

 Top stories
World's oceans hotter than ever before – studyWorld's oceans hotter than ever before – study
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Meghan Markle reportedly signs voiceover deal with DisneyMeghan Markle reportedly signs voiceover deal with Disney
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The New York Times recommends book about Armenian GenocideThe New York Times recommends book about Armenian Genocide
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Ukrainian passenger plane crashes in Iran, leaves 176 on board deadUkrainian passenger plane crashes in Iran, leaves 176 on board dead
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Possible “super-earth” planet discovered 4 light years away
Brain can mix natural and artificial vision "to help treat blindness"
Montenegro moves to strip church of property
Just one dose of the HPV vaccine "may protect against infection"
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia President a keynote speaker at Davos 2020 At the invitation of the Founder and President of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab, he will be a keynote speaker.
New mountain retreat will blend into landscape in Armenia To be situated close to an existing smart center, the project will begin construction in may 2020.
Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan wins 1st prize at French Grand Prix Artur Aleksanyan defeated all his opponents in the 97 kg event of the Grand Prix de France Henri Deglane.
Bernard Arnault is now the world’s richest person Arnault is worth $117 billion, up from $102 billion when he graced the cover of Forbes less than four months ago.