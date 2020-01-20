Kim Kardashian West wants U.S. justice reform in new documentary
January 20, 2020 - 13:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is hoping to give a second chance to those impacted by America's mass-incarceration problem. On April 5, viewers will be able to witness some of her efforts.
Oxygen released the trailer Sunday, January 19 for her new documentary, "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project." In the film Kardashian West says she "went into this (project) knowing nothing" and that her "heart completely opened up," CNN reports.
"There are a lot of people making bad choices after a life of trauma," Kardashian West says in the trailer, adding that she's been receiving letters from people who are incarcerated. "People deserve a second chance."
The documentary, which was produced in partnership with Oxygen, will show the reality TV star advocating for prison reform as she explores the cases of four inmates -- Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart and David Sheppard -- whom Kardashian West and her legal experts believe have been unfairly sentenced, according to a statement from Oxygen.
"There are millions impacted by this broken justice system, and I wanted to put faces to these numbers and statistics," said the Armenian-American mogul, who has become a criminal justice reform advocate. "I want to help elevate these cases to a national level to effect change, and this documentary is an honest depiction of me learning about the system and helping bring tangible results to justice reform."
Since helping free Alice Marie Johnson—a first-time nonviolent drug offender who'd been serving a life sentence since 1996—Kardashian West has been committed to prison reform. She even started studying to become a lawyer last year and has helped commute the life sentences of more than a dozen first-time nonviolent drug offenders.
The documentary will premiere Sunday, April 5, on Oxygen
Top stories
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro will star in new Scorsese film Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese‘s two favorite leading men are finally coming together in one of his films.
Mexican lawmaker weighs in on Armenian Genocide recognition Ramirez promised to make effort to help clear the situation in Artsakh, stressing that peace is the only solution.
Lawmaker raises question of why there is no McDonald's in Armenia An Armenian lawmaker has raised the question of why there is no McDonald's restaurant in the country to date.
Armenia Deputy PM: Price for Russian gas won’t rise by April 1 While negotiations are still underway, Gazprom Armenia will not file a request with the PSRC, Grigoryan said.