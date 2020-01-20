Massive dust storms in Australia hit central New South Wales

PanARMENIAN.Net - Damaging winds produced by thunderstorms across central New South Wales have whipped up dust storms that turned daytime into night in some towns, the Guardian reports.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a series of severe thunderstorm warnings on Sunday, January 19 evening for inland NSW with the associated winds generating massive dust clouds.

Videos posted to social media showed dust storms descending on Dubbo and nearby towns that were so thick they blocked out the sun.

A gust of 94 km/h was recorded at Parkes about 6.30pm while a gust of 107 km/h was recorded at Dubbo about 7.45pm, the bureau said.

A bureau meteorologist, Rose Barr, said Sunday’s significant rain was concentrated across central and northern parts of the state on, and east, of the ranges.

There are 14 bushfires still burning in Victoria, mostly at an advice level.