Iran admits Ukrainian plane was downed by two missiles
January 21, 2020 - 10:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed after taking off from the Iranian capital on January 8 was downed by two short-range surface-to-air missiles, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said in a second preliminary investigation report, according to Bloomberg.
The Tor-M1 missiles were launched at the Kyiv-bound Boeing 737-800 jetliner from the north, according to the report.
It also said that the plane took off from Tehran at 6:12 a.m. local time and lost all contact with air traffic control at 8,100 feet
The aircraft disappeared from secondary surveillance radar screens at 6:15 a.m. and from primary surveillance radars at 6:18 a.m.
It moved past a residential area and its first physical contact with the ground was at a public park. The plane was torn apart as it moved through a football pitch, nearby farmland and gardens.
The retrieved flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder are “some of the most advanced equipment of their kind in the world” and Iran lacks the facilities to decode them.
French and U.S. accident investigation agencies have refused to send necessary equipment to Iran for decoding the black boxes, the report added.
All 176 people on board the flight were killed after it was brought down over the Iranian capital Tehran, hours after Iran had fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.
