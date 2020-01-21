No Passport Required eat with, learn from LA's Armenian community

January 21, 2020 - 19:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - No Passport Required with Marcus Samuelsson, which explores the food and communities of America’s immigrant neighborhoods, kicked off season 2 on PBS with the premiere episode featuring the Armenian community and cuisine of Los Angeles on Monday, January 20.

Samuelsson arrived in sunny Los Angeles to meet with Armenians influencing the city’s food scene.

Armenian food is diaspora food — the community is widespread, building homes in countries such as Turkey and Syria following the Armenian genocide.

In the episode, Marcus gets to know the people preserving and growing Armenian food culture in LA and neighboring city Glendale.

He tries traditional favorites like Ghapama, manti, ponchiki, as well as next-generation takes including barbecue and even shawarma tacos.

