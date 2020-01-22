New drug reportedly limits cancer spreading
January 22, 2020 - 19:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A research team that recently invented a drug to stop blood vessels from forming a treatment resistant barrier around some cancers has now discovered the drug can be used to prevent the cancer from spreading, Medical Xpress reports.
"We originally developed the drug to overcome a problem in some cancers that grow a chaotic barrier of blood vessels in the tumor which prevents the body's immune cells and treatments like chemotherapy entering the tumor," said Professor Ruth Ganss Co-Head of the Cancer and Cell Biology Division at Perth's Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research.
"The drug also sets-up lymph-node-like structures within the cancer to draw in a patient's immune system and greatly enhance a patient's own capacity to shrink the cancer.
"What we've since discovered is that by 'normalizing' blood vessels the drug also stops cancer spreading because it counteracts the cancer's influence on blood vessels in other parts of the body.
"Cancer spreads when cancer cells travel through the blood stream and settle and grow in other organs, like the lung or brain.
"They are able to establish themselves in a distant body part because the primary tumor secretes substances that make blood vessels in other organs 'leaky,' or easier to penetrate.
"So when cancer cells travel in the blood stream they typically settle and grow where there are optimal conditions that have actually been created by the primary tumor.
"The primary tumor effectively 'talks' to the site where the metastasis is going to form so when the floating cancer cells arrive, they find a nice cozy environment in which to grow.
"While this behavior of cancer was already known, what we have discovered is that we can interfere with this process because of the way this new drug affects blood vessels.
Top stories
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
China virus outbreak prompts border screening procedures in Armenia Armenia is checking the temperatures of passengers arriving in the country, Health Minister Arsen Torosayan.
Vodafone exits Facebook's Libra currency The Libra Association has seen an exodus of backers including Paypal and Mastercard amid regulatory scrutiny.
Iran appoints new ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri was among the 13 new ambassadors of Iran who met President Hassan Rouhani.
Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan nominated for Lifter of the Year title Martirosyan set a new world record and snatched gold in the 109kg category of the World Weightlifting Championships.