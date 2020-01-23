PanARMENIAN.Net - As many as 24,000 Armenian citizens received Russian passports in 2019, the Russian Interior Ministry reveals.

In 2018, 27,100 Armenian citizens were granted Russian citizenship, and 25,144 in 2017.

A simplified procedure for citizenship of Russian-speaking people were introduced in Russia in 2014.

In all, about 498,000 people, including 2,500 Georgian and 13,500 Azerbaijani citizens, received Russian citizenship—up 80%—throughout the previous year.

The vast majority of them were Ukrainians. Although Ukraine does not have a dual citizenship law with Russia, Moscow still issues Russian passports to Ukrainians without requiring them to renounce Ukrainian citizenship.

Ukrainians were followed by Kazakh citizens (50,500 citizens), Tajik citizens (45,000), and Armenians.