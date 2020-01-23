Armenian President raises Genocide recognition by Knesset

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian has raised the issue of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Knesset as he is visiting Israel to participate in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum.

Sarkissian said at a meeting with Knesset President Yuli Edelstein and his wife Irina Nevzlin that condemning the shameful pages of history should not depend on today's political interests.

“The recognition of the Armenian Genocide is first and foremost a moral obligation and a tribute to the memory of the innocent victims,” Sarkissian said.

“At the same time, it’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity.”

Edelstein said, meanwhile, that the Armenian President’s visit and Yerevan’s decision to open an embassy in Israel will boost the development of relations.

The Armenian government approved the opening of an embassy in Israel in September 2019. Armenia and Israel established diplomatic relations in 1992 but have only had non-resident ambassadors so far. Israel is home to a large Armenian community.

Also, Sarkissian hailed Israel’s experience in advanced technologies and innovation and said he is visiting the country to identify areas of cooperation.