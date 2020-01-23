Greece says no EU deal on Libya unless Turkey accord scrapped

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union will not agree to a political solution to Libya’s factional conflict unless Turkey and Libya abandon a maritime accord they signed in November, Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, January 23, Reuters reports.

Libya’s internationally recognized prime minister, Fayez al-Serraj, said this week that his country will face a “catastrophic situation” unless foreign powers put pressure on eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar to lift a blockade of oilfields that has cut output to almost zero.

Serraj inked an agreement with Turkey in November that seeks to create an exclusive economic zone from Turkey’s southern Mediterranean shore to Libya’s northeast coast. It carves out a slanting sea corridor, potentially clearing the way for oil and gas exploration in the area.

Greece, which is at odds with Turkey over decades-old issues ranging from mineral rights in the Aegean Sea to ethnically-split Cyprus, says the accord is void and violates the international law of the sea.

Athens sees it as a cynical grab designed to scupper the development of East Mediterranean gas and destabilize rivals.

“I have made it very clear to everyone concerned that there is not going to be a political solution in Libya to which the EU will have to agree, where will agree, unless these agreements are scrapped,” Mitsotakis told a conference panel at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The EU also opposes Turkey’s and Libya’s maritime deal. European Council President Charles Michel said this month he told Sarraj that the agreement “infringes upon the sovereign rights of third states and does not comply with the (United Nations) Law of the Sea.”