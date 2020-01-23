Greece says no EU deal on Libya unless Turkey accord scrapped
January 23, 2020 - 19:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union will not agree to a political solution to Libya’s factional conflict unless Turkey and Libya abandon a maritime accord they signed in November, Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, January 23, Reuters reports.
Libya’s internationally recognized prime minister, Fayez al-Serraj, said this week that his country will face a “catastrophic situation” unless foreign powers put pressure on eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar to lift a blockade of oilfields that has cut output to almost zero.
Serraj inked an agreement with Turkey in November that seeks to create an exclusive economic zone from Turkey’s southern Mediterranean shore to Libya’s northeast coast. It carves out a slanting sea corridor, potentially clearing the way for oil and gas exploration in the area.
Greece, which is at odds with Turkey over decades-old issues ranging from mineral rights in the Aegean Sea to ethnically-split Cyprus, says the accord is void and violates the international law of the sea.
Athens sees it as a cynical grab designed to scupper the development of East Mediterranean gas and destabilize rivals.
“I have made it very clear to everyone concerned that there is not going to be a political solution in Libya to which the EU will have to agree, where will agree, unless these agreements are scrapped,” Mitsotakis told a conference panel at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
The EU also opposes Turkey’s and Libya’s maritime deal. European Council President Charles Michel said this month he told Sarraj that the agreement “infringes upon the sovereign rights of third states and does not comply with the (United Nations) Law of the Sea.”
Top stories
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
Dutch Foreign Minister visits Armenian Genocide Memorial Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok on Thursday, January 23 visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.
Yerevan shooting: Police apprehends gunman The police officers apprehended the gunman who fired shots at a business center in downtown Yerevan, Armenia.
Police negotiating with gunman inside Armenia business center Police spokesman Ashot Aharonyan said the situation is currently stable and manageable at Erebuni Plaza.
Armenia to ban single-use plastics from 2022 The measure would ban the sale and provision of plastic bags of up to 50 microns in thickness by retailers.