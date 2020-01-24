Turkish-Armenian lawmaker nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

PanARMENIAN.Net - Garo Paylan, a Turkish-Armenian lawmaker from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

The international women's union of Hamshen Armenians, Hamshenian, has applied to the Nobel Committee with the proposal to award the Peace Prize 2020 to the Turkish-Armenian deputy.

The organization described Paylan a person “who has dedicated his life to the protection of the violated rights of the Armenian as well as other indigenous peoples of the Greater Middle East including Western Armenia, Syria, Iraq and Turkey itself.”

“He strongly condemns Turkey's aggressive policy and its military intervention in neighboring sovereign states particularly full-scale military actions in Iraq and Syria,” said Saida Ohanyan, the head of the union.

“Today, he is one of the few people who has taken the responsibility to protect the human values and religious and ethnic minorities of the region.”

Ohanyan had nominated Paylan for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 too.