World's smallest coin features Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue
January 24, 2020 - 13:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new Swiss coin holds a world record -- and offers some tongue-in-cheek entertainment. State-owned Swissmint revealed the coin on Thursday, January 23, and it shows the famed image of physicist Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue, CNet reports.
But the image is so small each coin will be sold with a magnifying glass so owners can actually see the Nobel Prize winner's face.
Swissmint says the 0.12-inch (2.96 millimeter) coin is the smallest in the world -- it weighs just 1/500th of an ounce (0.063 grams). It is nominally worth 1/4 Swiss franc (26 cents American), but only 999 will be sold, and they'll sell as collectors' items, for 199 Swiss francs ($205, £156, AU$299), mag glass included.
The tiny coin featuring Einstein's goofy expression is just one of the recent notable coins released by Swissmint. Swiss-born tennis star Roger Federer appears on a commemorative silver coin, marking the first time a living person has appeared on a Swiss coin. In December, more than 33,000 Federer coins were sold in pre-sale.
