Official: No Armenians among those infected by coronavirus in China
January 27, 2020 - 16:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, January 26 that no Armenian citizens are among the more than 2,700 people said to have been infected by the fast-spreading coronavirus in China.
“The Armenian Embassy in China is taking measures to directly contact the Armenian citizens who are currently in China,” the Foreign Ministry said.
“The Embassy is currently in touch with three citizens of Armenia in the city of Wuhan.”
All the Armenians in China were urged by the Embassy to send their phone numbers and addresses to armchinaembassy@mfa.am for faster communication.
Chinese officials said, as of the end of Sunday, there are 2,744 confirmed cases, including 461 people in critical condition, as the death toll rose to 80.
China stepped up efforts to increase medical supplies to Wuhan that includes transferring 14,000 protective suits and 110,000 pairs of gloves from the central medical reserves, according to the State Council. Emergency supplies of 3 million masks, 100,000 protective suits and 2,180 pairs of goggles were also made available.
More than 1,600 medical staff are said to be sent to the Hubei province to assist in containing the virus. The central government previously said it allocated 1 billion yuan ($145 million) to support the province — Wuhan is building a 1,000-bed hospital to treat the infected and plans to have the facility operational by the end of the week.
