Henrikh Mkhitaryan reacts to tragic death of Kobe Bryant
January 27, 2020 - 15:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has described the death of Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant as a “saddening moment for the world of sports”.
“An inspiration, an icon, an everlasting winner you have been for so many athletes,” the Arsenal player who plays on loan with Roma, said on Twitter.
“We will miss you Kobe.”
Nine people, including the Armenian-American pilot Ara Zobayan, were on board the Sikorsky S76 helicopter that crashed and claimed the lives of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and all other passengers on Sunday, January 26.
The helicopter crashed in foggy weather in Calabasas, California on Sunday killing everyone on board.
The luxury aircraft was being flown by Zobayan, who, according to records was an instrument-rated pilot — meaning he was qualified to fly in fog.
