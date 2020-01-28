Minister: New batch of SU-30 fighter jets will soon reach Armenia
January 28, 2020 - 13:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said on Tuesday, January 28 that a new batch of SU-30 fighter jets will soon reach Armenia, Aysor.am reports.
On January 28, Armenia is honoring the troops of the country’s Armed Forces. President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as the Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II, National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, Tonoyan, members of the National Security Council, top military officials from the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, visited Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay homage to the memory of the Armenian heroes.
Tonoyan told reporters that ammunition and armament necessary for the Armed Forces to implement their mission have grown “by tens of percent.”
“Our capacity has considerably grown,” the minister said.
Top stories
Raising its score to 5.54 in 2019 from 4.79 a year earlier, Armenia has jumped by 17 notches to rank the 86th.
The Armenian government has embarked on an ambitious reform agenda, including tackling corruption, HRW said.
The paper unveiled an article about the hottest destinations for 2020 picked by travel experts, naming Armenia among them.
Armenia is 49th country to join the SPAR network, with the first supermarket opening in downtown Yerevan.
Partner news
Latest news
Supreme Court allows Trump immigration policy to take effect The so-called public charge rule impacts people who rely on public assistance, including most forms of Medicaid
Turkish military convoy crosses Syria border, heads to Idlib: media The Turkish convoy reportedly consists of 30 vehicles, including 12 armored vehicles carrying equipment.
Iran says will unveil new satellite carriers soon An officials said the satellite has a 25-meter precision, while that of the next version of Zafar would be 16 meters.
Canadian-Armenian charity donates $1 mln to create ALS research chair The donation has allowed the creation of the Anna Sforza Djoukhadjian Philanthropic Research Chair on ALS.