Armenian Foreign Minister meets OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

January 29, 2020 - 10:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Geneva, Switzerland late on Tuesday, January 28.

Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (US), as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office in, met the Armenian Foreign policy chief to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Mnatsakanyan will later met his Azerbaijani counterpart, Elmar Mammadyarov.

The Ministers' last meeting took place in Bratislava on December 4 when Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov agreed to meet at the beginning of 2020.

