Armenian, Azeri Foreign Ministers’ meeting kicks off in Geneva

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov are meeting in Geneva.

Mnatsakanyan earlier met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Geneva, Switzerland late on Tuesday, January 28.

Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (US), as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office in, met the Armenian Foreign policy chief to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The envoys are mediating the meeting between the two Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov's last meeting took place in Bratislava on December 4 when the two agreed to meet at the beginning of 2020.