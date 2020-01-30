Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers head into 2nd day of talks
January 30, 2020 - 10:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first day of the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov concluded in Geneva on Wednesday, January 29.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said in a Facebook post that the meeting will continue Thursday as well.
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group—Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (U.S.)—as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office are mediating negotiations on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
The Ministers' last meeting took place in Bratislava on December 4 when Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov agreed to meet at the beginning of 2020.
