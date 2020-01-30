Armenia and Serbia are abolishing visas
January 30, 2020 - 12:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Serbia are abolishing visas to facilitate the free movement of people in the two countries.
The government in Armenia on Thursday, January 30 approved a Foreign Ministry proposal to lift visa requirement for the citizens of Serbia.
On October 25, Serbia unilaterally decided to remove visa requirements for holders of Armenian passports. According to a document approved by the government, Armenians are allowed to enter, transit and stay in the territory of Serbia for a maximum of 90 days within a period of 180 days.
Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts said Thursday that once the draft is approved in Armenia, the same rules will apply for Serbian citizens.
Armenia and China officially abolished visas in January. The deal is expected to boost trade, business and tourism exchanges between the two countries.
According to Henley Passport Index, which measures which passports are the most powerful based on the countries its holders can enter without prior visa approval, holders of Armenian passports can now visit 62 countries visa free.
Top stories
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Partner news
Latest news
Far right groups imposing agendas on society in Armenia: Freedom House In Armenia, “there has been a significant increase in the visibility and legitimization of far-right activism.”
Macron hopes for progress in Karabakh settlement this spring Macron made the comments at the annual gala dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France.
Armenia considers evacuating citizens from China The Armenian Embassy in Beijing is in touch with some 400 Armenian citizens in China, Avet Adonts said.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers head into 2nd day of talks Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said in a Facebook post that the meeting will continue Thursday as well.