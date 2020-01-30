PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Serbia are abolishing visas to facilitate the free movement of people in the two countries.

The government in Armenia on Thursday, January 30 approved a Foreign Ministry proposal to lift visa requirement for the citizens of Serbia.

On October 25, Serbia unilaterally decided to remove visa requirements for holders of Armenian passports. According to a document approved by the government, Armenians are allowed to enter, transit and stay in the territory of Serbia for a maximum of 90 days within a period of 180 days.

Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts said Thursday that once the draft is approved in Armenia, the same rules will apply for Serbian citizens.

Armenia and China officially abolished visas in January. The deal is expected to boost trade, business and tourism exchanges between the two countries.

According to Henley Passport Index, which measures which passports are the most powerful based on the countries its holders can enter without prior visa approval, holders of Armenian passports can now visit 62 countries visa free.