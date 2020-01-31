U.S. reiterates commitment to peaceful settlement in Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States remains committed to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan said in a statement, according to Interfax.az.

“The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs met the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Geneva January 28-30,” the Embassy said.

“The United States remains strongly committed to a peaceful settlement of the conflict.”

Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov agreed to meet again in the near future after two-day talks in Geneva on January 29-30.