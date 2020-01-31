U.S. reiterates commitment to peaceful settlement in Karabakh
January 31, 2020 - 12:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States remains committed to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan said in a statement, according to Interfax.az.
“The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs met the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Geneva January 28-30,” the Embassy said.
“The United States remains strongly committed to a peaceful settlement of the conflict.”
Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov agreed to meet again in the near future after two-day talks in Geneva on January 29-30.
Top stories
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
The Associated Press: How Grand Canyon inspired Ara Zobayan to fly Zaboyan’s passion for helicopters began as a teenager and took flight years later after trip Grand Canyon.
Armenia suspending visa free access for the Chinese With almost 10,000 cases registered in China, there have been 98 cases in another 18 countries.
Forbes about Armenia: Welcome to the world’s next tech hub Armenia is doubling-down on human capital as research and development has become a national priority.
Huawei says won't go back to using Google apps Huawei doesn’t plan to return to Android with all the Google apps — Play Store, Search, Google Maps, Gmail.