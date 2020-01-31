Syrian army closing in on strategic city in Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian army is now 3 kilometers away from the strategic city of Saraqib in the northeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.

The advance by the army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) comes just 48 hours after they announced the capture of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man in eastern Idlib.

Footage showed a reporter with the 25th Special Mission Forces Division pointing out that Saraqib is just 3 kilometers away from their current positions in the Idlib countryside.