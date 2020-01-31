Two coronavirus cases confirmed in UK

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two people from the same family have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, the chief medical officer for England has announced, the BBC reports.

It is understood the patients were staying in a hotel in Yorkshire, before being taken overnight to a specialist centre in Newcastle.

At least 213 people in China have died from the virus, with almost 10,000 cases nationally.

There have been 98 cases in another 18 countries.

Prof Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England said the NHS was "extremely well-prepared for managing infections" and it was quickly trying to identify any close contacts the patients had to prevent further spread.

"We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately," he added.

Prof Whitty said the Newcastle unit was experienced in treating people with infectious diseases and there was "a high chance people would get better", based on current information.

"A lot of people will end up with a relatively minor disease," he said.

The minority who go on to be more seriously ill tend to develop respiratory problems which "will be dealt with as anyone else with a respiratory disease," Prof Whitty added.