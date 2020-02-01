Syrian military "quickly approaches" key Aleppo town
February 1, 2020 - 12:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian military is quickly approaching the town of Khan Al-Assal after seizing several areas from the militants in southwestern Aleppo, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a field source in Aleppo, the Syrian Republican Guard and elements of the army are only a small distance away from the eastern outskirts of Khan Al-Assal.
For the Syrian military, retaking Khan Al-Assal is not only important militarily, but also due to the fact it was the site of one of the first massacres committed by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Jabhat Al-Nusra in Aleppo.
Following the executions, the militants continued their offensive in southern Aleppo, where they eventually captured more ground near the provincial capital.
Top stories
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
Latest news
200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their position.
PACE concerned about tension between two Armenian institutions PACE stressed "the high level of tension" between the Armenian PM’s Office and the Constitutional Court.
GM resurrecting Hummer as an all-electric "super truck" (video) The Hummer EV pickup, according to GM, will feature 1,000 horsepower; 0 to 60 mph acceleration of three seconds.
The Associated Press: How Grand Canyon inspired Ara Zobayan to fly Zaboyan’s passion for helicopters began as a teenager and took flight years later after trip Grand Canyon.