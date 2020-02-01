European Union votes for universal charging cable for mobiles
February 1, 2020 - 17:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Members of the European Parliament have voted in favor of introducing a single universal charging method for mobile phones, which Apple had argued against.
The resolution passed with 582 votes in favor to 40 against. MEPs will now urge the European Commission (EC) to adopt the new rules, says the BBC.
Android phones have a USB-C charger while iPhones used a Lightning cable.
Apple has said that a common standard would stifle innovation and create e-waste.
European politicians have been campaigning for a common standard for the past decade, with the EC estimating that obsolete cables generate more than 51,000 tonnes of waste per year.
In 2009 there were more than 30 different chargers on the market, compared to three currently.
Apple responded: "Regulations that would drive conformity across the type of connector built into all smartphones freeze innovation rather than encourage it. Such proposals are bad for the environment and unnecessarily disruptive for customers.
"More than one billion Apple devices have shipped using a Lightning connector in addition to an entire ecosystem of accessory and device manufacturers who use Lightning to serve our collective customers.
"We want to ensure that any new legislation will not result in the shipment of any unnecessary cables or external adaptors with every device, or render obsolete the devices and accessories used by many millions of Europeans and hundreds of millions of Apple customers worldwide."
Top stories
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian military "quickly approaches" key Aleppo town The Syrian military is quickly approaching the town after seizing several areas from the militants in Aleppo.
200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their position.
Airbus to pay $4 billion to settle corruption investigation The episode had tarnished the company’s reputation and forced it to make sweeping changes to top management.
UK leaves the European Union for good The historic moment, which happened at 23:00 GMT, was marked by both celebrations and anti-Brexit protests.