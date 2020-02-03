Next international palindrome day will happen in 101 years

PanARMENIAN.Net - The abundance of twos and zeros makes February 2, 2020 the first international palindrome day in 909 years (since 11/11/1111), and it won't happen again for another 101 years (12/12/2121) on the Gregorian calendar, Mashable says.

No matter how you write the date, it's a palindrome.

Month, date, year: 02/02/2020

Date, month, year: 02/02/2020

Year, month, date: 2020/02/02

If that wasn't enough for you, it's also the 33rd day of 2020 with 333 days to go.