Armenia to host EBRD annual meeting in 2021

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will hold its annual meeting of 2021 in Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 4.

Avinyan said the annual meeting is the EBRD's most important event of the year, "which means Armenia will be the focus of attention of all the 69 member states of the bank."

"This is an important achievement and a valued assessment of Armenia's progress in the political and economic spheres," the deputy PM said.

Avinyan added that preparations for the upcoming event will begin "right away."

In Armenia, the EBRD focuses on developing the financial sector, improving transport infrastructure, supporting the development of value-added industrial companies, improving the business environment and strengthening corporate governance, and supporting the development of sustainable energy infrastructure and investments in mining projects with high standards of environmental and social protection.