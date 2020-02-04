Armenia to host EBRD annual meeting in 2021
February 4, 2020 - 12:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will hold its annual meeting of 2021 in Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 4.
Avinyan said the annual meeting is the EBRD's most important event of the year, "which means Armenia will be the focus of attention of all the 69 member states of the bank."
"This is an important achievement and a valued assessment of Armenia's progress in the political and economic spheres," the deputy PM said.
Avinyan added that preparations for the upcoming event will begin "right away."
In Armenia, the EBRD focuses on developing the financial sector, improving transport infrastructure, supporting the development of value-added industrial companies, improving the business environment and strengthening corporate governance, and supporting the development of sustainable energy infrastructure and investments in mining projects with high standards of environmental and social protection.
Top stories
Armenia's GDP grew by a strong 7.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019, the World Bank said.
"This is the 3rd product of animal origin from Armenia for which EU grated access to its market," the EU said.
Masdar has entered into a formal agreement with Anif to develop 400 MW solar power projects in Armenia.
The meeting specifically focused on the possibility of investing and implementing new projects in the future.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran hands death sentence to alleged CIA spy Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said the man named Amir Rahimpour would be "executed soon."
WHO forecasts 81% cancer jump in low, middle-income countries WHO said in a report that these countries had focused their limited resources on combating infectious diseases.
Syrian army troops "cordon off Turkish military post in Idlib" (video) Footage by Ruptly shows vehicles and SAA forces near the observation post, with smoke rising in the distance.
Radio show about Armenian issues debuts across major platforms The global Armenian lifestyle radio show discusses culture around the nexus of arts, entertainment, sports, film.