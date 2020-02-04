Armenia to host EBRD annual meeting in 2021

Armenia to host EBRD annual meeting in 2021
February 4, 2020 - 12:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will hold its annual meeting of 2021 in Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 4.

Avinyan said the annual meeting is the EBRD's most important event of the year, "which means Armenia will be the focus of attention of all the 69 member states of the bank."

"This is an important achievement and a valued assessment of Armenia's progress in the political and economic spheres," the deputy PM said.

Avinyan added that preparations for the upcoming event will begin "right away."

In Armenia, the EBRD focuses on developing the financial sector, improving transport infrastructure, supporting the development of value-added industrial companies, improving the business environment and strengthening corporate governance, and supporting the development of sustainable energy infrastructure and investments in mining projects with high standards of environmental and social protection.

 Top stories
Armenia GDP growth remains strong, says World bankArmenia GDP growth remains strong, says World bank
Armenia's GDP grew by a strong 7.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019, the World Bank said.
EU approves import of snails from ArmeniaEU approves import of snails from Armenia
"This is the 3rd product of animal origin from Armenia for which EU grated access to its market," the EU said.
UAE firm to invest $300-320 mln to develop solar projects in ArmeniaUAE firm to invest $300-320 mln to develop solar projects in Armenia
Masdar has entered into a formal agreement with Anif to develop 400 MW solar power projects in Armenia.
Armenia PM hosts Russian Railways CEO for investment talksArmenia PM hosts Russian Railways CEO for investment talks
The meeting specifically focused on the possibility of investing and implementing new projects in the future.
Partner news
 Articles
Investments in Armenia’s greenhouses bear fruit

New markets opening for home-grown products

 Most popular in the section
IMF OKs $250 mln stand-by arrangement for Armenia
Armenia's foreign debt down by $86.5 million
Tourism in Armenia grew 5% in Q1
Armenia hopes to register 7-9% GDP growth for 2020-2022, says PM
Home
All news
Overview: Economy
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Iran hands death sentence to alleged CIA spy Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said the man named Amir Rahimpour would be "executed soon."
WHO forecasts 81% cancer jump in low, middle-income countries WHO said in a report that these countries had focused their limited resources on combating infectious diseases.
Syrian army troops "cordon off Turkish military post in Idlib" (video) Footage by Ruptly shows vehicles and SAA forces near the observation post, with smoke rising in the distance.
Radio show about Armenian issues debuts across major platforms The global Armenian lifestyle radio show discusses culture around the nexus of arts, entertainment, sports, film.