Para-athlete gets a food delivery job to raise money for Tokyo 2020

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mikhail Astashov, a Russian world triathlon champion with missing limbs, has started working as a Yandex Food courier to raise money for his participation in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, The Moscow Times reports.

Astashov, who won the 2019 Paratriathlon World Cup, has raised money in the past for competitions, saying he has received little funding from his region's Sports Ministry.

In November, he said he needed 350,000 rubles ($5,600) to attend the Paralympic qualifying rounds.

After Astashov gained widespread media attention with his new job, a Sverdlovsk region’s top official said that Astashov would be provided with the money he needs to compete.