Syrian army troops "cordon off Turkish military post in Idlib" (video)

Syrian army troops
 February 4, 2020 - 16:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian army forces reportedly cordoned off a Turkish observation post on a key highway in the southern Idlib countryside on Sunday, February 2, Al-Masdar news says.

Footage by Ruptly shows vehicles and SAA forces near the observation post, with smoke rising in the distance.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Ankara was prepared to use “military force” again in Syria if the ceasefire was not respected.

The Syrian army is seeking to regain control of the strategic highway linking the capital Damascus with Aleppo, despite a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey that went into effect on January 12.

