Syrian army troops "cordon off Turkish military post in Idlib" (video)
February 4, 2020 - 16:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian army forces reportedly cordoned off a Turkish observation post on a key highway in the southern Idlib countryside on Sunday, February 2, Al-Masdar news says.
Footage by Ruptly shows vehicles and SAA forces near the observation post, with smoke rising in the distance.
On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Ankara was prepared to use “military force” again in Syria if the ceasefire was not respected.
The Syrian army is seeking to regain control of the strategic highway linking the capital Damascus with Aleppo, despite a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey that went into effect on January 12.
Top stories
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
Radio show about Armenian issues debuts across major platforms The global Armenian lifestyle radio show discusses culture around the nexus of arts, entertainment, sports, film.
Mkhitaryan's return is near: Italian media Italian reports say says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko.
BlackBerry smartphones won't be produced any more The nostalgia of designs from days past doesn't appear to have been enough to keep the BlackBerry ship sailing.
Second Armenian to be evacuated from China quarantine zone One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.