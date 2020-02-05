Car designed by Armenian tycoon Gulbenkian set to fetch $40,000
February 5, 2020 - 12:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A car designed by Armenian tycoon Nubar Gulbenkian which was then rejected by Rolls-Royce is expected to fetch £30,000 (around $40,000) at auction, the Mail Online reports.
Gulbenkian designed the 1947 Silver Wraith and then approached Rolls-Royce with the design.
The businessman's idea was rejected, so he went directly to Rolls-Royce coach builders Hoopers and commissioned them to build it.
The 73-year-old car has unusual bars across the head lights, a curved body and a striking square windscreen. Even the businessman himself admitted that he was unsure about the finished product.
The current owner of the car is not in a position to complete the work and has offered the vehicle for sale through auctioneers Historics of Iver, Buckinghamshire.
They are expecting bids of around £30,000 for it.
The motor is being sold alongside an enormous bundle of paperwork documenting its long and fascinating history. The sale takes place on March 7.
Gulbenkian moved to the UK at just a few weeks old and was educated at Harrow and then Cambridge University.
During WWI he organised an underground network to repatriate British airman who became stranded in France.
He was later left £2.5m in his late father's will and gained further wealth through his own oil dealings.
Top stories
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
French environmentalist and politician of Armenian descent Jeanne Barseghian is running for mayor of Strasbourg.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army captures several towns in Idlib Led by the 5th Corps, the Syrian troops resumed their push west towards the strategic city of Saraqib.
System of a Down announce show at Banc of California Stadium The festival-like date will also include Korn, Faith No More, Helmet and Russian Circles. Tickets go on sale on February 7.
Ruling party wants law terminating powers of Armenia top court judges In December 2019, charges were brought against the President of the Constitutional Court, Hrayr Tovmasyan.
Disney announces release dates for two Marvel TV shows Disney CEO Bob Iger did not give a release date for "Loki", but the show is expected to premiere in 2021.