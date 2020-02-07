You can trade your ex's photo for a Burger King Whopper on Valentine's
February 7, 2020 - 11:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - This Valentine's Day you can trade beef with your ex for some actual beef — and all you need is a photo of your former flame. Burger King is encouraging scorned lovers to trade a picture of their bygone beau for a free Whopper on Cupid's holiday this year, CBS News reports.
The deal is a partnership with the new film "Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)", which follows newly single anti-hero Harley Quinn on her adventures in Gotham City, according to a press release.
Aching hearts are instructed to bring a printed picture of their ex to "Birds of Prey"-themed "breakup boxes" in select Burger King restaurants in participating cities. New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston are all included in the "Anti-Valentine's Day" promotion.
New Yorkers with more than just a picture to trash can also bring letters, stuffed animals or a piece of clothing to claim their prize.
For the heartbroken who live far away from participating restaurants, all is not lost. Burger King is also launching a quiz in their app to give people a shot at getting a $3 Whopper. Those hoping to get a burger on the cheap must answer four out of the five questions correctly.
Burger King isn't the first company to think up a creative solution for those still angry at their former loves. Last year, The El Paso Zoo offered to name a cockroach after a person's ex and feed it to a meerkat live on camera.
