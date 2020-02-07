Bali denies entry to three Armenians who had traveled to China
February 7, 2020 - 14:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Bali has denied entry to three Armenians after authorities found that they had traveled to China within the last 14 days, The Jakarta Post reports.
The death toll in China from the deadly coronavirus was at least 638 as of Thursday, February 7 evening. All but two of the deaths were in mainland China, with one person succumbing in the Philippines and another in Hong Kong. More than 31,000 people have been infected with the virus worldwide, the vast majority of them in China.
The head of the Law and Human Right Ministry’s Bali office told reporters on Thursday that 17 foreigners – four Brazilians, three Armenians, two Moroccans, two Chinese, a Russian, a Briton, a Ukrainian, a Ghanaian, a New Zealander and a Romanian – had been denied entry to Bali since Wednesday.
“Up to 12 a.m. [Thursday], we had denied entry to 17 foreigners that had traveled to China within the past 14 days,” the official said.
The policy, he went on to say, was based on the travel ban to and from mainland China imposed by the government since Wednesday.
Therefore, immigration at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport is investigating travel details while checking passengers' passports.
“Once we find that they have traveled to China [within the 14 days], we deny them admittance,” he said, adding that the airlines were obliged to fly them back to their initial points of departure.
As a result of the ban, at least 5,000 Chinese tourists are likely to be stranded in Bali. They, however, are reportedly willing to stay longer in Bali amid coronavirus fears back home.
Top stories
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
Partner news
Latest news
Merkel will host Armenia's Pashinyan in Berlin on Feb. 13 Angela Merkel and Nikol Pashinyan are expected to focus on bilateral relations, economic policy issues.
"Bonecrushing" crocodile roamed Earth 230 million years ago Rodrigo Müller was working a block of rock and dirt at the base of Agudo Hill when he first saw an unusual set of osteoderms.
Keeping a plant on your desk could help reduce workplace stress The findings showed that the number of employees with high scores on an anxiety measurement test decreased their scores slightly
King of Jordan will visit Armenia on February 10 At the invitation of President Sarkissian, King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein will arrive in Armenia on February 10.