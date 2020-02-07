King of Jordan will visit Armenia on February 10

February 7, 2020 - 18:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - At the invitation of President Armen Sarkissian, King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein will arrive in Armenia on February 10.

The two will meet at the presidential palace and will deliver speeches on religion and tolerance afterwards.

The King of Jordan will then meet Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

The Jordanian leader is also set to visit the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan.

