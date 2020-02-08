Syrian army crosses Aleppo-Damascus highway

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian army is still advancing inside the southern region of the Aleppo Governorate after a successful day northeast of Saraqib, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the latest report from the Aleppo front, the Syrian army has captured a number of points on Friday, February 7 evening, including several sites along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

The Syrian army’s advance has resulted in their forces crossing the Aleppo-Damascus Highway and entering the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate for the first time since 2013.

i>With the advance, the Syrian army is now likely to clear the last remaining militant points along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway in order to reopen the imperative highway that links southern and northern Syria.