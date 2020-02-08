Syrian army crosses Aleppo-Damascus highway
February 8, 2020 - 12:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian army is still advancing inside the southern region of the Aleppo Governorate after a successful day northeast of Saraqib, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the latest report from the Aleppo front, the Syrian army has captured a number of points on Friday, February 7 evening, including several sites along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).
The Syrian army’s advance has resulted in their forces crossing the Aleppo-Damascus Highway and entering the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate for the first time since 2013.
With the advance, the Syrian army is now likely to clear the last remaining militant points along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway in order to reopen the imperative highway that links southern and northern Syria.
