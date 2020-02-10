Iran says ready to launch next satellite
February 10, 2020 - 11:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi said late on Sunday, February 10 that another copy of Zafar Satellite will be sent to orbit in June, IRNA reports.
He made the remarks after Zafar Satellite failed to get into orbit and landed in the Indian ocean on Sunday.
He further noted that Zafar needed a speed of 7400 to reach the orbit 530 kilometers above the Earth.
According to officials, Zafar Research Satellite has been developed by specialists and elites of the University of Science and Technology and has been delivered to the Space Organization for putting it into orbit.
The satellite has been designed for imaging, sending and saving messages and creating a link between the two users.
Preparing map of lands, basic map, civil development map, agricultural fields map, map on changes in lands natural environment and jungles, monitoring developments in seasonal and perpetual lakes, identifying damaged areas after the crisis and upgrading structural maps are among missions of the satellite.
Top stories
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian Justice Minister, Venice Commission chief discuss referendum Rustam Badasyan and Gianni Buquicchio have discussed issues concerning the upcoming referendum slated for April 5.
One more Alzheimer's drug fails in early-onset disease study Roche said the failure will not impact other studies of gantenerumab in people with common form of Alzheimer’s disease.
Iraqi forces launch wide-scale operation against Islamic State According to the official reports, the Iraqi security forces began the operation in the historical Al-Hadar District.
The Swiss vote to ban homophobic discrimination The referendum-based direct democracy takes many divisive issues to the populace if enough people demand it.