Coronavirus affecting supply of sticks in National Hockey League

PanARMENIAN.Net - The infectious disease that has stifled life in China has had ripple effects for National Hockey League players.

The highly customized sticks used by some 75 percent of the NHL are made in small batches at Chinese factories. With work and travel halted since late January as the country combats an outbreak of coronavirus, the NHL has been unable to get fresh stock in the middle of its season, The Boston Globe reports.

During February 6’s Sabres-Red Wings broadcast, NBC Sports analyst Pierre McGuire said equipment managers told him there was a “major shortage” of sticks.

Hockey manufacturers disputed that, but conceded they are worried.

The only major stick maker seemingly not affected by the situation is Warrior, which is owned by Brighton-based New Balance and counts 22 percent of the league’s players as clients. They make their sticks in Mexico.

Most hockey equipment found in retail stores is made in China. It is a different situation with elite performance sticks, which are used by college and junior players, minor leaguers — and world-class millionaire NHLers.

Some players don’t put much thought into what they use. Many are finely attuned to the performance of their most important tool. Tweaking a stick’s properties — the curve of the blade, the stiffness of the shaft — or switching to a different model entirely can bring a player more goals and assists, and his team more wins.