Armenia: President not ruling out discussions with Constitutional Court

PanARMENIAN.Net - By appointing a referendum on constitutional amendments in Armenia on April 5, President Armen Sarkissian does not rule out the possibility of further discussions, including with the Constitutional Court, his office said in a statement on Tuesday, February 11.

The President could also hold consultations with international organizations and experts, the statement said.

“Prioritizing the constitutional amendments, as well as the need to maintain the rule of law and Armenia's international reputation, the President does not rule out further discussions and consultations with public and political groups, professional community members, state authorities like the National Assembly, the government, the Constitutional Court, and relevant international institutions and experts,” Sarkissian’s office said.

“The President has repeatedly expressed his principled position on the expediency and necessity of making decisions on public life by referendum.”

The country will hold a referendum on suspending the powers of seven out of nine judges of its Constitutional Court on April 5, according to a decision signed by Sarkissian.

If the constitutional amendments are approved by the public, the two other judges, who were appointed after the peaceful revolution against corruption and former authorities, will maintain their powers.