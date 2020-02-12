Movers drop virtuoso's $200,000 grand piano
February 12, 2020 - 16:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A piano virtuoso is mourning the loss of her "best friend" after movers dropped her grand piano, the BBC reports.
Canadian Angela Hewitt is acclaimed as one of the world's leading classical pianists.
All of her European recordings since 2003 were performed on her Fazioli F278 concert grand piano, which was the only one in the world to have four pedals.
She says two weeks ago movers came into her recording studio to tell her they had "dropped" it.
The piano was kept at her home in Italy, and pianopricepoint.com estimates it is worth over $200,000 (£155,000).
Her use of the piano is noted on the Fazioli website.
"The iron frame is broken, as well as much else in the structure and action (not to mention the lid and other parts of the case)," she wrote on Facebook. "It's kaput."
She says she is now dealing with her insurance, and hopes to travel to Sacile, Italy, where Faziolis are made to pick a new one in the next few months.
This is not the first piano-moving disaster. In 2007, a concert grand piano worth £45,000 fell out of a lorry.
Photo. Getty Images
Top stories
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
Kim Kardashian West joins SXSW 2020 speaker lineup Lawyer-in-training, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West will sound off on criminal justice reform.
Armenia will have its first-ever stand at Berlinale film market Տhe European Film Market is the world’s third biggest industry meeting for the international film circuit.
Fallen soldier's home renovated in Gyumri Viva-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia have helped renovate the home of a fallen soldier in Gyumri.
Armenia football team remains coachless again Abraham Khashmanyan is leaving the post of the chief coach of Armenia’s national football team.