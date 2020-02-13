Armenia to ban smoking in public places from 2022

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Assembly on Thursday, February 13 approved a bill banning smoking in public places, including restaurants and cafes beginning from 2022.

The legislation was approved with 76 lawmakers voting in favor, 13 against and seven abstaining.

The bill unveiled a year ago imposes major fines for smoking in public catering facilities, hotels, cars, medical, cultural, entertainment centers and other spaces prohibited by law.