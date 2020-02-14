Research: Coronavirus could infect two-thirds of globe
February 14, 2020 - 11:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As the number of coronavirus cases jumps dramatically in China, a top infectious-disease scientist warns that things could get far worse: Two-thirds of the world’s population could catch it, Bloomberg reports.
So says Ira Longini, an adviser to the World Health Organization who tracked studies of the virus’s transmissibility in China. His estimate implies that there could eventually be billions more infections than the current official tally of about 60,000.
If the virus spreads to anywhere near that extent, it will show the limitations of China’s strict containment measures, including quarantining areas inhabited by tens of millions of people. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has credited those steps with giving the rest of China and the world a “window” in which to prepare.
Quarantines may slow the spread, but the virus had the opportunity to roam in China and beyond before they went into effect, Longini said.
The country boosted its count of those infected by almost 15,000 on Thursday, February 13, after widening the diagnosis methods.
Top stories
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia PM, Azerbaijani President to attend Karabakh discussion Dr. Celeste Wallander, the President and CEO of the U.S.-Russia Foundation, will curate the discussion in Munich.
Netherlands completely ratifies Armenia-EU agreement The Dutch House of Representatives and Senate had ratified the agreement in mid-December of 2019.
"Important month": Mkhitaryan pledges to do more to help Roma “I feel better now. It’s a shame I couldn’t be there against Juventus or in the Derby," said the Armenia international.
Trump to transfer $3.8 billion from military to fund border wall The move would transfer money from aircraft procurement, National Guard units and shipbuilding to anti-drug accounts.