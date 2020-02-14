Research: Coronavirus could infect two-thirds of globe

Research: Coronavirus could infect two-thirds of globe
February 14, 2020 - 11:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - As the number of coronavirus cases jumps dramatically in China, a top infectious-disease scientist warns that things could get far worse: Two-thirds of the world’s population could catch it, Bloomberg reports.

So says Ira Longini, an adviser to the World Health Organization who tracked studies of the virus’s transmissibility in China. His estimate implies that there could eventually be billions more infections than the current official tally of about 60,000.

If the virus spreads to anywhere near that extent, it will show the limitations of China’s strict containment measures, including quarantining areas inhabited by tens of millions of people. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has credited those steps with giving the rest of China and the world a “window” in which to prepare.

Quarantines may slow the spread, but the virus had the opportunity to roam in China and beyond before they went into effect, Longini said.

The country boosted its count of those infected by almost 15,000 on Thursday, February 13, after widening the diagnosis methods.

 Top stories
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Russia confirms first two cases of coronavirusRussia confirms first two cases of coronavirus
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
Meghan Markle reportedly signs voiceover deal with DisneyMeghan Markle reportedly signs voiceover deal with Disney
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The New York Times recommends book about Armenian GenocideThe New York Times recommends book about Armenian Genocide
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Possible “super-earth” planet discovered 4 light years away
102 genes linked to autism in fresh research
New study names exact reason why dinosaurs went extinct
World's oceans hotter than ever before – study
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia PM, Azerbaijani President to attend Karabakh discussion Dr. Celeste Wallander, the President and CEO of the U.S.-Russia Foundation, will curate the discussion in Munich.
Netherlands completely ratifies Armenia-EU agreement The Dutch House of Representatives and Senate had ratified the agreement in mid-December of 2019.
"Important month": Mkhitaryan pledges to do more to help Roma “I feel better now. It’s a shame I couldn’t be there against Juventus or in the Derby," said the Armenia international.
Trump to transfer $3.8 billion from military to fund border wall The move would transfer money from aircraft procurement, National Guard units and shipbuilding to anti-drug accounts.