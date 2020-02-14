Syrian army advances in southwest Aleppo
February 14, 2020 - 15:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) managed to score a new advance in the southwester part of Aleppo last night, despite artillery strikes from the Turkish military, which attempted to stifle their movements, Al-Masdar News reports.
Backed by Liwaa Al-Quds (Palestinian paramilitary) and the Local Defense Forces (LDF), the Syrian Arab Army established control over several areas of southwestern Aleppo on Thursday, February 13 night, paving the way for their troops to further expand their presence in the governorate.
According to a field report from the Aleppo Governorate, the Syrian Army captured Sheikh Rahilah, Monte Carlo Farms, East Kafr Joum, Al-Mughayr, Lawyers Association District, Talat Qurtabah, Electricity Society, Al-Rahal Society, Police School, and Khan Touman Silos.
The latest advance by the Syrian Army comes at the same time they make their push to capture the strategic Regiment 46 Base, which has been under the control of the militants an their allies for much of the war.
At the same time, new reports from the Aleppo Governorate claim that the Syrian Army has opened a new front at the Anadan Plain.
According to some reports from the Anadan Plain front, Syrian Army troops launched an attack on the militant defenses from the areas controlled by the People’s Protection Units (YPG).
If true, this would mark the first time during this war that the Syrian Army has launched an offensive from the YPG-held areas in Aleppo.
Top stories
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia PM, Azerbaijani President to attend Karabakh discussion Dr. Celeste Wallander, the President and CEO of the U.S.-Russia Foundation, will curate the discussion in Munich.
Netherlands completely ratifies Armenia-EU agreement The Dutch House of Representatives and Senate had ratified the agreement in mid-December of 2019.
"Important month": Mkhitaryan pledges to do more to help Roma “I feel better now. It’s a shame I couldn’t be there against Juventus or in the Derby," said the Armenia international.
Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's attack on Karabakh is attack on Armenia “The Republic of Armenia is the guarantor of the security of Karabakh, and that’s that,” Nikol Pashinyan said.