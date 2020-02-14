Netherlands completely ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - On 12 February, the Netherlands notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU agreement, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said in a Facebook post on Friday, February 14.

The Dutch House of Representatives and Senate had ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in mid-December of 2019.

The deal will broaden and deepen the EU’s relationship with Armenia and provide for closer cooperation in economic, trade and political areas in addition to enhanced sectoral policies.

The CEPA has now been ratified by most of the 27 EU member states.